Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

