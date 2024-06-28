ERn Financial LLC Buys 192 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.82 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

