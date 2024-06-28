ERn Financial LLC Buys 4,321 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 194.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 205.8% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 234,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,197 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 219.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.9% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 90,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.