ERn Financial LLC Buys 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $266.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.41. The stock has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

