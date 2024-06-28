ERn Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

