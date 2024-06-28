ERn Financial LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $367.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.53 and a 200-day moving average of $328.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

