ERn Financial LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $684.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $294.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

