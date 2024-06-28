ERn Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $252.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

