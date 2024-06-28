Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

