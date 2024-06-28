Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

