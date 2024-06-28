Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $244.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

