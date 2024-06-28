First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

