First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

