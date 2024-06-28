First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.