First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF



The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

