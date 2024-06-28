First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SHRY)

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2007 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SHRY opened at $37.92 on Friday. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90.

About First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

