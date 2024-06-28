First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $587.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.68.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.