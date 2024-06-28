First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 28th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
