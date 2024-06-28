First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 28th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

