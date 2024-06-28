First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3709 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCA opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

