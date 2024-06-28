First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on June 28th

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4994 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FDTS opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
