First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on June 28th

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2666 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12.
About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF
