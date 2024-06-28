First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IFV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $19.50 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.