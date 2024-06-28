First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

DVOL stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

