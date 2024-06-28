First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
