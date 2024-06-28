First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

