First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declares $0.24 Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2411 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEM opened at $23.76 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
