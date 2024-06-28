First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on June 28th

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5415 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS opened at $40.14 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.