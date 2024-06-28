First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on June 28th

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5415 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS opened at $40.14 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

