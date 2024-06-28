First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.92 on June 28th

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEP opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.09.
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
