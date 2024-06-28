First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

