First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
