First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Announces Dividend of $0.80

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $41.02.
About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
