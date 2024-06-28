First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Announces Dividend of $0.80

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $41.02.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Featured Stories

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

