First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
