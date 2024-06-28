First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

