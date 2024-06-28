First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1754 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of HISF stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

