First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1754 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of HISF stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $44.98.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
