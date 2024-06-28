First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2581 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

