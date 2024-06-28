First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2581 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
