First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

