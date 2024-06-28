First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
