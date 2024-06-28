First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 28th

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ARVR opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

