First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Announces Dividend of $0.34

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

FICS opened at $34.35 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

