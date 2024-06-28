First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Announces Dividend of $0.34

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
FICS opened at $34.35 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.