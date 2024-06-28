First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 28th

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3505 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.