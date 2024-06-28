First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 28th

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3505 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

