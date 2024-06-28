First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLNGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3805 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FLN opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

