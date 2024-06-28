First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 28th

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

