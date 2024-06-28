First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
