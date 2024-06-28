First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

