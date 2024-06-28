First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIW stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.