Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGSB opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1744 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

