Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 178,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPM opened at $199.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $572.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

