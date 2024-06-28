General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $160.51 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

