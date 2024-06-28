Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 534,650 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

