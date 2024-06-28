Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Nathaniel Gandert Sells 4,199 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,199 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $13,562.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Getty Images stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

