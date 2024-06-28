Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Nathaniel Gandert Sells 4,199 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,199 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $13,562.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Getty Images stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.35.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
