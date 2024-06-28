Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough Sells 8,273 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

