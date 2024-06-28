Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) VP Sells $33,033.21 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GETY stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

