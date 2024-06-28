Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) VP Sells $33,033.21 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GETY stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
