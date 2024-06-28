Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
Shares of KRMA stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $37.30.
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
