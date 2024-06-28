Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $313.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.
About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.