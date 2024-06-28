Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $313.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

