GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $219.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

