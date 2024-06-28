GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

