GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

